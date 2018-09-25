Facebook's suffered a blow - as the co-founders of Instagram quit to 'build new things'.

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have issued a statement saying they want to 'explore our curiosity again'.

They'll step down in the next few weeks - six years after Facebook snapped up the photo-sharing app.

Mr Systrom - who is also Instagram's CEO - added: "We remain excited for the future of Instagram and Facebook in the coming years as we transition from leaders to two users in a billion.

"We look forward to watching what these innovative and extraordinary companies do next."

Over 8 years ago, Kevin and I started Instagram, hoping to build something that would bring out people’s creativity and spirit for exploration. Now it’s time for the next chapter. A huge thank you to everyone in the community who we’ve met along the way. https://t.co/9Omyj6VHbe — Mike Krieger (@mikeyk) September 25, 2018

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wished the two men well, adding: "I'm looking forward to seeing what they build next."

The Instagram founders are not the first high-profile executives to leave a popular company acquired by Facebook - the founders of messaging app WhatsApp also quit amid reports of disagreements with Facebook.