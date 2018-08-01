Facebook and Instagram have announced new tools to to help people manage their time on the sites.

An activity dashboard, a daily reminder and a new way to limit notifications are all being rolled out.

To access the tools, users can go to the settings page on either app.

On Instagram tap 'Your Activity', and on Facebook select 'Your Time on Facebook.'

Image: Facebook

There is a dashboard showing the average time for that app on a device.

Below the dashboard, users can set a daily reminder to give an alert when they've reached the amount of time they want to spend on that app that day.

They can also tap on 'Notification Settings' to access a new 'Mute Push Notifications' option.

This will limit Facebook or Instagram notifications for a period of time.

The company says these updates "are rolling out soon" on Facebook and Instagram.