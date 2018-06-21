Instagram has launched a new video service, which is seen as a competitor with YouTube.

IGTV will allow users watch long-form videos up to an hour long.

Up to now, the video limit on Instagram has been 60 seconds.

While there’s a stand-alone IGTV app, people can also watch from within the Instagram app.

A screenshot of the new IGTV service | Image: Instagram

Speaking in San Francisco, CEO Kevin Systrom said: "IGTV is different in a few ways.

"First, it’s built for how you actually use your phone, so videos are full screen and vertical.

"Also, unlike on Instagram, videos aren’t limited to one minute. Instead, each video can be up to an hour long."

It's being rolled out globally over the next few weeks.

Instagram has around one billion users worldwide.