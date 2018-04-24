Irish Water is being accused of displaying a billion euro error of judgement by Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath.



Its after the utility announced plans to proceed with the Shannon pipeline  to provide a sustainable water source for parts of the midlands and Greater Dublin.

.@mattiemcgrathtd accuses Irish Water of €1bn euro error of judgement on planned Shannon pipeline. @IrishWater says they're running out of water, and options for east and midlands pic.twitter.com/EfBljuau62 — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) April 24, 2018





At present, the capital is almost entirely reliant on the River Liffey  with little room for extra demand.

But Mattie McGrath says the public wasnt properly consulted, and there are too many leaks in Dublin to proceed with the project;



Irish Water intends to proceed with taking water from the Shannon to supply parts of the midlands and the east of the country.

But the utility has been accused of misleading customers – and of institutional arrogance – by those who oppose the 1.3 billion euro project.

However Irish Water says a new sustainable source is needed to meet the demands of a growing population.

Juliette Gash reports;