An insurance firm is being criticised for offering money to customers who donate an organ to a relative.



The Royal London Ireland insurance firm has defended its decision to pay €2,500 to a donor who gives a kidney, bone marrow or a portion of lung or liver to a family member.



It says the money could help offset any potential loss of earnings, medical bills and expenses despite the fact that there is already a compensation scheme in place.

Those against it have described it a cash for organs and say it's unsavoury and unethical.



Susan Keogh has been speaking to Chief Executive of the Irish Kidney Association Mark Murphy about what he thinks:



