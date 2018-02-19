Young people are still paying through the roof for car insurance, despite a decrease in premiums.

CSO figures have revealed a reduction of 11% in motor insurance costs since 2017.

But an inexperienced driver under the age of 25 still faces paying around up to three thousand euro a year.

Drivers under 25 are being reminded that they can cut their premium by up to 80% by obtaining a full license.

Jonathon Heir from Coverinaclick.ie is advising young people to start the process of applying for their driving test test as soon as they reach the legal age of 17 'so that they get the required amount of experience by the time they go to buy their own car insurance.'