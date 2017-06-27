Government sources say they're determined to proceed with a new law on judicial appointments - despite growing tensions with judges.

The cabinet has been meeting to discuss the plans, which will receive their first debate in the Dáil tonight.

But there's tension within cabinet after it emerged that justice minister Charlie Flanagan is unhappy with parts of the bill, which is being pushed through at the behest of independent minister Shane Ross.

Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan says only a referendum can stop governments picking judges - and can't understand Fine Gael's support for a bill it clearly has issues with.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly reports: