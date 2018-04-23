A new survey on sexual abuse and violence is due to be carried out - after a hiatus of 16 years.



Advocacy groups have long called for the second SAVI report - saying the internet has brought about massive changes in the type of abuse people face.





Noeline Blackwell is CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre;





The first SAVI study revealed that more than one in three women and one in four men had been the victim of sexual violence.

It was originally planned that the survey would be repeated every 5 years, but a national survey of survivors of abuse hasn't been carried out since the original, in 2002.