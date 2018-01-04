Gardai are working with colleagues in Europol, the UK and Egypt to determine if the suspect in yesterday's fatal attack in Dundalk has links to terrorist organisations.

A 24-year-old Japanese man died and two others were injured in attacks at three separate locations.

The deceased man had been living in Ireland for the last year.

An 18 year old Egyptian man is being questioned in connection to the attacks and the Irish Independent reports that officers are trawling through two mobile phones recovered from the suspect.

The chief superintendent is Christy Mangan.

"I'm not in a position to make any comment about the state of mind of the suspect.

"Obviously we're involved in an investigation which ultimately could end up in a court and would be subject to judicial investigation.

"So it's very important that we conduct our business in a professional way".