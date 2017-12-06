Gardaí in Cork are investigating the sudden death of a woman in the city centre.

The body of the 40-year-old woman was discovered this morning on Lower Oliver Plunkett Street, near the Cork Simon Shelter on Anderson's Quay.

Emergencies services were alerted and a doctor pronounced the woman dead.

Image: Paul Byrne via Twitter

Her body is being removed to Cork University Hospital, where a full post mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí and emergency services remain at the scene this lunchtime.

It is understood the woman was sleeping rough in the city centre.