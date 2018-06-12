Gardai are investigating an alleged sexual assault on a woman in her early 20s in Co Kildare.

Three men were involved in the attack in Clane in the early hours of this morning.

The young woman had been out socialising when she was allegedly assaulted by up to three men.

It happened at around half one this morning on Millicent Road in Clane.

The scene at Clane in Co Kildare | Image: Stephanie Grogan

Gardai have spoken with the young woman today and she has been to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit.

Gardai in Naas are investigating and are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in Clane last night or early this morning to come forward.

They would particularly like to speak to taxi drivers who may have been working in the area or anyone who has dash camera footage or CCTV outside their homes.