A court’s heard the ongoing delays in the Regency Hotel murder trial are frustrating for the accused Patrick Hutch.

An investigation into the death of the lead Garda in the case is almost finished.

Dad of two David Byrne was shot dead at a boxing weigh in at the Regency Hotel in Dublin two and a half years ago.

In January, of this year 26 year old Patrick Hutch of Champions Avenue in Dublin’s north inner city went on trial for his murder- which he denies. (It’s alleged he is the man dressed as a woman photographed at the scene carrying a gun.)

The trial was adjourned earlier this year to allow for an investigation into the death of the lead investigator in the case.

Detective Superintendent Colm Fox died in tragic personal circumstances in February.

This morning, the Special Criminal court heard ‘the end is in sight’ in relation to the IT end of the investigation.

The Prosecution told the three Judges at the non-jury court, a device has been accessed and has generated ‘a fairly significant amount of material.’

Emails have also been examined and it’s expected the investigation will be completed in October.

Patrick Hutch’s barrister said it’s frustrating for Mr Hutch but on the other hand the process has to be gone through and he said ‘we have to accept the State are doing it at as quick as pace as they can'[sic].

Mr Hutch was remanded in custody and the matter is back before the courts on the 1st of October.

Reporting by Stephanie Rohan.