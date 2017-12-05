It's believed an acid attack on a 32-year-old Chinese national in Dublin on Friday may have been orchestrated by another woman.

Gardaí are appealing for information about a heavy set man seen wearing dark clothes in Blackrock at the time of the assault.

The woman's face and hands were seriously burned when a caustic substance was thrown at her between Merrion Woods and Seamount Apartments.

It's reported detectives are investigating whether a female third party may have been involved.