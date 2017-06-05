Gardai say they're "providing every assistance" to the British Police investigation into the London terror attacks.

It's after it emerged one of the attackers had an Irish ID card on him when he was shot dead.

Meanwhile a number of people have been detained in London this morning following Saturday's attacks.

Grenades and stun guns were used to get into homes in Newham and Dagenham.

Eleven people arrested over the weekend are still being questioned.

Police say they know the identities of the three men who carried out the van and knife rampage, but won't name them yet.

The Met Commissioner, Cressida Dick, says the fight against terrorism must be intensified: