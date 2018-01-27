Gardai are investigating a shooting in Dublin last night and remain at the scene this morning.

Two men were injured during the incident which happened just before 10 o'clock near the National Stadium where juvenile boxing championships were being held.

Gardai responded to a call relating to gun shots being fired at around 9.44pm yesterday.

When they arrived at the scene on the South Circular Road, a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were discovered with non life-threatening gunshot injuries after a gunman opened fire.

The older man was injured in his leg and the other suffered an injury to his hand.

Both men were taken to St James Hospital for treatment.

The gunman is reported as leaving the scene in what is described as a dark coloured car.

The South Circular road is closed from Leonard's corner to Donore Avenue and is expected to remain closed for most of the day.

Gardai in Kevin Street are appealing for witnesses or anyone who can help with the investigation to contact them or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line.