Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a child was stabbed to death at a Dublin apartment.

The three-year-old was killed yesterday evening at the Riverside Apartments in Kimmage.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the Poddle Park area at around 7pm.

A woman in her 40s was taken to St James Hospital with knife wounds.

Neighbours have been leaving flowers, teddies and cards - and a candle has been burning since early this morning.

Tributes left at the scene of the fatal stabbing of a 3 year old boy in Kimmage in Dublin last night pic.twitter.com/UNVPmmIjoU — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) July 11, 2017

The family are believed to be from the Middle East, but had settled here.

At some point the parents had split up, leaving the mother caring for her three-year-old in this apartment.

The Garda Technical Bureau spent most of the morning at the scene, and the child's body has now been removed.

The body of a 3 year old has been removed from the apartment in Kimmage where he was stabbed to death pic.twitter.com/Qd7Zeo1zKI — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) July 11, 2017

Gardaí are said to be following a definite line of inquiry.

Anyone who was in the area of Poddle Park between 5pm on Sunday 9th July and 7pm on Monday 10th July 2017 is being asked to contact at Crumlin Garda Station on 01-666-6200.

They earlier released this statement:



