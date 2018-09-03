Drew Harris has been sworn in as Ireland’s new Garda Commissioner.

The former Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI officially took up the role after acting Garda Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin stepped down at midnight.

The transition was made at a private ceremony at the newly refurbished Kevin Street Headquarters, in Dublin.

It saw Commissioner Harris signing the Garda Code of Ethics and the Official Secrets Act.

Commissioner Drew Harris took up his role at 00.01 this morning at Kevin Street Garda Station. pic.twitter.com/vYt2HOFWHY — Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 2, 2018

In his first official act as Commissioner, he issued a statement promising to protect the vulnerable and focus on community policing.

He said he will be particularly focused on protecting the vulnerable and noted that he envisages a police service that is responsive, accountable and fit-for-purpose.

He said the primary objective of the Gardaí is the safety and security of Ireland’s citizens and noted that maintaining the strong bond between the Irish people and the Gardaí will be vital in preventing crime and protecting communities.

He promised a workplace of openness and transparency with management listening to all employees.

He said the work of the Gardaí in securing the State from the threat of terrorism had saved lives on both sides of the border and said this must and will continue to be a priority.

He has also pledged to deliver the highest possible operational and ethical standards.