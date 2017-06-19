Ireland has the fourth highest teenage suicide rate in the developed world.

New figures from UNICEF show Ireland's rate is above the international average for adolescents aged between 15 and 19.



The data is contained in a report assessing the status of children's well being in 41 high-income countries. It shows 23 per cent of Irish children are living in "multi-dimensional poverty".

Almost 19 per cent of children under 18 live in jobless households.

UNICEF Ireland has described the report as "a wake-up call for Ireland".