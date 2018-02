Ireland is sitting proudly in a list of the top ten tea drinkers in the world.

Turkey comes in first, followed by Pakistan, Kuwait, New Zeland and then Ireland.

New figures from Euromonitor show that the average Irish person downed 737 cups last year!

But despite not being top of the list, Irish people spend the most on tea. Figures show the Irish spent €27.30 per head on tea in 2017, nearly twice as much as UK tea drinkers.