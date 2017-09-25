The government has promised World Rugby that Brexit will have no affect on the Rugby World Cup if we are awarded the 2023 tournament.

The pledge was made by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who attended Ireland’s final bid in London today before moving to Downing Street to meet the British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Also lining out for Ireland 2023 were Brian O’Driscoll, Niamh Briggs, Philip Browne of the IRFU, and Tourism & Sports Minister Shane Ross.

Ireland will pay the tournament fee of £120 million (€136 million), and Shane Ross today insisted Ireland's bid is 'bulletproof'.

Ireland, France and South Africa are all bidding for the 2023 tournament, with the winning bid to be announced in just over 7 weeks time on November 15th.

The two other hopeful nations also made their cases today.

I'm in London. The Taoiseach joins the #Ireland2023 team for their final #RWC2023 pitch. French have just been in, their bid in numbers: pic.twitter.com/S6cxp1JgFE — Chris Donoghue (@chrisrdonoghue) September 25, 2017

Our Political Editor Chris Donoghue reports from London: