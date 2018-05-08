Ireland has qualified for the Eurovision final for the first time since 2013.

The 25-year-old singer Ryan O'Shaugnessy was a hit with the crowd when he performed his song 'Together' in Lisbon tonight.

The Dubliner will now take to the stage again on Saturday night.

He was up against hotly tipped acts from the Czech Republic, Israel and Estonia.

They also made the cut alongside Austria, Cyprus, Lithuania, Albania, Finland and of course Ireland.

Can we make this the first win for Ireland since 1996?