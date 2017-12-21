Ireland has voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution criticising the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The assembly voted 128-9, with 35 abstentions, to criticise the move.

The only countries to vote against it were Israel, Guatemala, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Togo and the United States.

Final breakdown of the vote by member states on the resolution that was passed today in the #UNGA on the status of #Jerusalem. 128 in favor, 9 against and 35 abstentions. pic.twitter.com/IDKqh0HEPP — State of Palestine (@Palestine_UN) December 21, 2017

Several countries had previously criticised the US move - including France, Germany, Sweden, Italy and the UK.

In a statement on the UN vote, the Department of Foreign Affairs says: "Ireland voted today in favour of a resolution in the UN General Assembly on Jerusalem.

"This vote was in line with our established position on this issue.

"The vast majority of our EU partners voted in the same way.

"It has been the united position of the international community for decades, as set out in UN Security Council Resolutions, that a resolution of the Middle East conflict will include agreement for Jerusalem to be the capital of both Israel and the future state of Palestine.

"Ireland and the US share many core values, but there are occasionally issues on which we have different views.

"The status of Jerusalem is one such issue. We have no difficulty with our partners and friends having strong views and expressing them robustly, notwithstanding the fact that we may take a different view, as we do in this case."

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the vote was "a victory for Palestine".