Ireland have moved into the final of the women's Hockey World Cup.

They've beaten Spain in a shoot-out at London's Olympic Park.

Normal time finished 1-1, with Ireland's Anne O'Flanagan securing the only Irish goals only three minutes into the first quarter.

However Gillian Pinder secured Ireland's spot in the final during the shoot-out, after giving Ireland a 3-2 lead after a tense six shots from each team.

They'll now face either Australia or the defending champions The Netherlands who play in the other semi-final this afternoon.

Round 6: order reversed now for sudden death. Oliva shot saved by McFerran, Pinder scores!!!!! WE ARE GOING TO THE WORLD CUP FINAL!!! I REPEAT, WE ARE GOING TO THE WORLD CUP FINAL!!!! #GreenArmy — Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) August 4, 2018

Ireland were 16th in the world rankings going into the tournament.

The final will take place tomorrow afternoon in London.