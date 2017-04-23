The Citizens Assembly says Ireland should legislate for abortion in a number of cases.

The group has held its final ballot to decide on their recommendations for the Oireachtas on the issue.

Today's ballot asked them to recommend whether terminations should be allowed in 13 different cases.

It's recommended terminations should be permitted where the pregnancy is a result of rape, in cases of fatal foetal abnormalities and when the woman's life is at risk.

A report will now be prepared for the Government with a referendum expected to be held as a result of its work.

Chairperson Justice Mary Laffoy addressed the gathering on Sunday.