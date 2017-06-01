Ireland has handed in its bid for the 2023 rugby world cup, which could be worth up to 2 billion euro to the island of Ireland.





Alongside Northern Ireland, were battling against South Africa and France to host the tournament.



The final decision will be made in November.



Bid ambassador Brian ODriscoll delivered the necessary documents to World Rugby headquarters in Dublin this afternoon alongside 100 children and a marching band;



What sets Ireland apart, according to the IRFU includes Match Venues:



World Class, iconic venues set in the hearts of cities and towns; the perfect combination to accommodate the various match capacity requirements of a Rugby World Cup, including Croke Park, the 3rd largest sporting venue in Europe.

Packed Venues for every match with Millions of enthusiastic fans

Short travel distances between host venues and training bases maximising the preparation and playing experience for all players and teams.





Long List of Stadiums For Consideration