There are ten times the amount of people on Ireland's beaches during the heatwave than there are usually.

Temperatures have remained in the high twenties for the past 7 days, with no significant rain forecast for the next week.

Conor McGuire, a lifeguard with Dubin City Council, says they have been busier this past week than they have been in entire seasons.

He says jellyfish stings are some of the most common complaints that lifeguards are dealing with, but that they can have up to two serious emergencies a week.

Conor has these top tips for staying safe beside the sea: 'Always swim at a lifeguarded beach at designated areas, don't panic if you get into difficulty, lie on your back and concentrate on your breathing, shout for help or raise your hand. Come prepared with SPF and water and never combine alcohol with the sea and sand'.