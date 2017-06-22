With temperatures soaring into the high twenties, ice cream sales are also through the roof.

Sometimes the only thing that can cool you down in this massive heatwave is a delicious 99, and thanks to the Irish Daily Mail, we can reveal the cheapest in Ireland!

The ice cream cone will set you back just 50c at Duffy's Supervalue in Ballaghadereen in Roscommon, that's followed by €1.20 at the Spar in Cornageeha in Sligo and a resonable €1.30 in Wallace's Costcutter in Wellingtonbridge in Wexford.

That compares to €2 at Teddy's in Dublin, with the average cost in Ireland for an 99 at €1.79.

Here's the top ten cheapest 99's in Ireland.