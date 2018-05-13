Half of TDs are now worth over €1m.

A political rich list has been compiled by the Sunday Independent.

It shows an estimated combined wealth of all TDs in Leinster House at over €216m.

However, the research points to a gender pay gap - with just 11 female politicians thought to be worth €1m.

Political correspondent with the Sunday Independent Philip Ryan outlines who tops the list.

"Michael Lowry is number one on our list, who we value at around €6.4m - he's followed by Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae who comes in at €5.4m.

"The top Cabinet minister is the Minister for Education Richard Bruton, who we value at just under €5m".