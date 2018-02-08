#HomeToVote is being recycled for the upcoming abortion referendum.

Irish people living abroad are being encouraged to travel home for the referendum which is due to take place in May

A new website has been created by the The London Irish Abortion Rights Campaign for people abroad to find out if they're eligible to vote and to encourage them to travel home if they are.

The campaign will use the #HomeToVote hashtag which went viral during the marriage equality referendum in 2015, with thousands of Irish people returning home to have their say.

This is the scene on the 9:10 London to Holyhead train as Irish abroad return #hometovote #marref pic.twitter.com/spVfkb5sIT — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) May 22, 2015



