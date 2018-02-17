A dying Irish author has penned a poignant farewell letter.

45 year old Emma Hannigan from Wicklow has battled cancer for 11 years and took to social media last night to post an open letter to her friends, family and fans.

Faced with very little time left in her battle with cancer, she wrote the heartbreaking message, "All good things must come to an end".

Emma also said that her medical team have exhausted all avenues and she's urged people to seek joy and "gravitate towards light and laughter".