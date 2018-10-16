Irish author Anna Burns has won the 2018 Man Booker Prize.



The Belfast woman was awarded the prestigious literary award for her novel Milkman.



The book is set during the Troubles and looks at the experience of a young woman who is being stalked by a middle-aged paramilitary.

