An Irish based cave diver was part of the international team who helped rescue the 12 boys and their coach in Thailand yesterday.

Jim Warny from Belgium is a member of the Irish Cave Rescue Organisation and lives in Ennis in Co.Clare. He flew out on Friday to assist in the mission after an appeal from Thai authorities.

The group who were trapped for more than two weeks are now in hospital where they're being mentally and physically assessed.

Health officials say the 12 schoolboys have lost an average of 2 kilos during their ordeal - that's almost 4 and a half pounds.

They'll spend about a week in hospital.