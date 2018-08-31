The Irish Defence Forces have taken part in an international operation that's led to a major cocaine seizure in waters between the UK and Ireland.

Five men have been arrested.

The Irish Defence Forces were alerted about the suspected drug trafficking vessel, based on intelligence from the Maritime Analysis Operations Centre in Portugal.

A Naval Service vessel and an Air Corps Maritime Patrol aircraft tracked the yacht 'Nomad' as it sailed through Irish waters off the south coast.

As it approached the coast of Cornwall it was intercepted by a UK Border Force vessel, and escorted to shore.

The UK's National Crime Agency has issued images of cocaine parcels hidden in the hold of the catamaran yacht, and further searches of the vessel are planned.

Our operation to intercept a catamaran off the coast of Cornwall carrying a significant amount of cocine was made possible thanks to the support of:@naval_service @IrishAirCorps



MAOC(N)



Border Force@DC_Police



More information here: https://t.co/8HMUyqT0Wv pic.twitter.com/2gyuOL2Dwk — NationalCrimeAgency (@NCA_UK) August 30, 2018





Five men have been arrested for drug trafficking offences and are being questioned by detectives in the UK.

NCA and Border Force officers have intercepted a catamaran containing cocaine off the coast of Cornwall.



The NCA led operation has resulted in a significant amount of cocaine being removed from the vessel in Newlyn harbour and five men arrested on drug trafficking offences. pic.twitter.com/f3ZzFolev9 — NationalCrimeAgency (@NCA_UK) August 30, 2018



