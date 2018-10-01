Irish “empty nesters” are increasingly cashing in on AirBnB.

According to new research from the short-stay rental website, reported in the Irish Independent, hosts over the age of 60 now make up its fastest growing group.

The research found that the number of older hosts on the website jumped by 34% last year – with more than 3,300 hosts in the age group.

The company told the newspaper that senior hosts tend to have more space in their homes – after their children move out - and AirBnB offers them a chance to earn extra income while connecting with travellers from around the world.

The data also shows that older hosts are earning an average of 3,000 a year on the short-term letting site.

The company has also noted a 66% increase in the number of seniors using the site for their travel accommodation.