A deradicalised Irish woman is warning that terrorists think Ireland is an easy target.

26 year old Aaliyah - previously known as Marcella - converted to Islam at 18 and was later engaged to an associate of the group involving London attacker Khuram Butt and hate preacher Anjem Choudary in Britain.

She claims both London terrorists Rachid Redouane and Kharum Butt spent time in Ireland and extremists are relocating to places like Limerick , Claire and Tipperary as rent is 'cheaper' there.

Irish Examiner reporter Joyce Fegan says Aaliyah told her extremists used to laugh about how easy it was to fly from any UK airport to Belfast without having documents checked.