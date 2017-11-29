The Health Minister has signed a licence for a Cork girl to receive access to medicinal cannabis.

Ava Barry suffers from a rare form of epilepsy and suffers from seizures.

She has been living in Holland to access treatment.

Her mother Vera Twomey confirmed the news on her Facebook page.

It follows a long battle as Vera fought to get access to the treatment.

The mother of four made headlines when she walked to Dublin from her home in Cork to meet with the health minister back in March of this year.

Vera says she was fearful her daughter would die if cannabis oil was not made available to her.

Vera spoke to Dermot & Dave about what is has taken to reach this point: