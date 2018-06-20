An Irish immigration lawyer working in the US is calling for a boycott of the US Ambassador to Ireland's 4th of July reception in protest against Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The celebration takes place every year at the Ambassador's residence in the Phoenix Park.

President Trump is facing international criticism after it emerged that children are being taken from their parents and held in cages at the Mexican border.

The Irish Stand campaign is calling on Irish politicians to condemn the regime.

Immigration attorney Fiona McEntee says she doesn't know how anybody could celebrate America right now: 'I just don't know how anyone in all conscience could sit there with a glass of wine in their hand, 'cheersing', knowing what's happening over on the border and the images of these kids in cages'.

I’ll be speaking to Irish politicians on Wed in Dublin about the horrendous separation of families at the US border & other anti-immigrant policies being implemented by this Administration.



It’s truly atrocious & we cannot side idly by & let this happen#FamiliesBelongTogether https://t.co/OuwE5Ev8sm — Fiona McEntee (@USVisaLawyer) June 18, 2018



