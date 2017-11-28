Designers at Carrickmacross Lace in Monaghan are hopeful Meghan Markle will include their distinctive pattern in her wedding gown.



The lace - which dates back to the 1820s - has been a favourite with the Royal Family through the years with both Princess Diana and Kate Middelton wearing it.

The American actress is to marry Prince Harry in Spring of next year - but no date has been given yet.

The Duchess of Cambridge says she and Prince William are 'absolutely thrilled' his brother is to marry.

More details are expected about the wedding shortly.





Susan Keogh has been speaking to Chairperson of Carickmacross Lace Elizabeth Daly who is hoping to get the call: