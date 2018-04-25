Irish Man Critical After Liverpool Attack

An Irish man attacked before last night's Liverpool match remains in a critical condition in hospital.

He was with his brother when he was assaulted outside a pub in Anfield shortly after half seven.

Witnesses say the 53-year-old - who has been named as Sean Cox from Co Meath - was hit with a belt.

Paramedics who were called to treat the victim believe he suffered head injuries.

He was taken to the Walton Neurological Centre where his condition is described as critical.

Police arrested two Italian men inside the stadium during the game on suspicion of attempted murder.

Today they're examining CCTV and appealing for witnesses.

Mr Cox's GAA club in Dunboyne has issued a statement, saying: "Sean is a long serving and popular member of St Peter’s GAA Club in Dunboyne.

"At this point we hope that Sean is receiving all of the medical care he requires and that he makes a full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sean and his family, and we hope that they get the privacy and space they need."

Liverpool FC has released this statement:

Liverpool Football Club is shocked and appalled after a Liverpool supporter was left in a critical condition having been attacked prior to the Champions League fixture against AS Roma.