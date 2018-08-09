Irish Man Thomas Barr Claims Bronze In 400m Hurdles
Ireland's Thomas Barr says his first major championship medal has been "a long time coming".
He's become the first Irish man to win a sprinting medal at the European Championships.
He claimed bronze in this evening's 400 metre hurdles final in Berlin.
The Waterford man held off a French challenge in the final hundred metres to make it onto the podium.
He says it's an incredible feeling.
Speaking after the race, he observed: "I have run one of the fastest races of my life when it counts... it's just amazing.
"Huge thanks to everyone who has been supporting me through the years - friends, family, coaches, everyone that has been part of my team, training partners..."
He added: "It's not an easy road. I'm out there on my own... but there's so much more that goes on behind the scenes."