Ireland's Thomas Barr says his first major championship medal has been "a long time coming".

He's become the first Irish man to win a sprinting medal at the European Championships.

He claimed bronze in this evening's 400 metre hurdles final in Berlin.

The Waterford man held off a French challenge in the final hundred metres to make it onto the podium.

He says it's an incredible feeling.

Speaking after the race, he observed: "I have run one of the fastest races of my life when it counts... it's just amazing.

"Huge thanks to everyone who has been supporting me through the years - friends, family, coaches, everyone that has been part of my team, training partners..."

He added: "It's not an easy road. I'm out there on my own... but there's so much more that goes on behind the scenes."