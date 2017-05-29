A new Irish movie, starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman, has scooped one of the top prizes at the Cannes Film Festival.

'The Killing of a Sacred Deer', described as a thriller-horror, was awarded Best Screenplay.

It's co-produced by Dublin film company Element Pictures and tells the story of a surgeon who adopts a teenage boy.

It's directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who also worked with Colin on 'The Lobster'.

Swedish film 'The Square' has won the coveted Palme D'or.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pM1jDbzuD7Q" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>