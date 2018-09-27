A new study has shown 39% of Irish adults are worried about robots or artificial intelligence replacing their jobs.

The study found these concerns rise to one in two (49%) adults of those aged between 18 and 34.

The survey of 1,038 adults was conducted for Lero, the SFI Irish Software Research Centre by RED C Research in June.

Of those worried about their jobs being taken, 11% think this will happen in the next five years - 25% expect it to happen within the next six to 10 years.

A worker of the German Aerospace Centre presenting the assistant robot EDAN (EMG-controlled daily assistant) in May 2018 | Image: Sven Hoppe/DPA/PA Images

Professor Brian Fitzgerald is the director of Lero: "This is not an unfounded fear.

"People are not stupid and have observed how artificial intelligence and machines have replaced bank staff and supermarket checkout operators.

"However, technology will create new jobs", he claimed - referencing a recent survey by KPMG, which found that 96% of Irish CEOs believe that that Artificial Intelligence will create more jobs than it destroys.

"However, the big challenge for Irish education is to prepare our young people to develop the skills and retrain existing workers for jobs of the future".