Poor George was found lost and alone at Heuston Station

Irish Rail is looking for the owner of a missing teddy.

'George' - Peppa Pig's brother - is at Heuston Station and has no ticket to get home.

The company has posted a photo and a missing teddy appeal on Twitter to reunite him with his owners.

 Jane Cregan, company spokesperson for Iarnrod Eireann chatted to Today FM's Gail Conway: