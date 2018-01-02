Irish Rail is looking for the owner of a missing teddy.

'George' - Peppa Pig's brother - is at Heuston Station and has no ticket to get home.

The company has posted a photo and a missing teddy appeal on Twitter to reunite him with his owners.

George is at Heuston & has no ticket to get home! If he is yours let us know & we will get him to you pic.twitter.com/ElzuH52LQj — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 2, 2018

Jane Cregan, company spokesperson for Iarnrod Eireann chatted to Today FM's Gail Conway: