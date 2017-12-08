Irish Rail staff with SIPTU and the NBRU have accepted a pay deal recommended by the Labour Court.

It allows for a 7.5% pay hike for workers over three years.

Workers will also receive a once-off voucher worth €500 before Christmas this year.

The Labour Court had intervened in the pay dispute following a series of 24-hour rail strikes.

NBRU members at Irish Rail backed the proposals by 69%, while 75% of SIPTU members supported the deal.

In a statement, the NBRU says it will now concentrate on ensuring that members in Bus Éireann also receive a pay award.

NBRU General Secretary Dermot O'Leary said: "Our members have made a mature and pragmatic decision in accepting this pay award after ten years of pay stagnation."

He added: "The third party industrial relations institutions of the State, both the WRC and the Labour Court have demonstrated that their independence is fundamental in disputes of this nature."