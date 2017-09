Industrial action appears to be on the cards at Irish Rail.



It follows the breakdown of pay talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.



Unions say they will be balloting members in the coming days, with industrial action expected towards the end of October.



SIPTU and the NBRU say they were seeking a rise of around 4 per cent, after a decade-long pay freeze.



Dermot O'Leary of the NBRU says management's approach infuriated the unions: