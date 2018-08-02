Fórsa says Irish-based Ryanair pilots will stage a further one-day strike this month.

It'll take place at 1.00am on Friday August 10th.

It'll be the fifth one-day strike by directly-employed Irish-based Ryanair pilots since July 12th.

This ties in with notice of action by pilots in Sweden and Belgium on the same day.

It's thought pilots in Germany and the Netherlands could also down tools on that day.

In a statement, the trade union Fórsa says: "For over a month, the union has said that industrial action is likely to continue until there is substantial movement on the pilots' reasonable demands for an agreement on a fair and transparent approach to base transfers and related matters.

"In the 19 days since the first one-day strike took place, company management has agreed to just two hours of talks, despite Fórsa's repeated assurance that it is available for discussions at any time.

"The union has today told Ryanair that it remains available for talks."

It claims the airline's "escalation" of the dispute last Wednesday - when it issued protective notice to 300 of its staff, or offered a transfer to Poland - led to "a predictable hardening of resolve among its staff".

Ryanair today (Thurs August 2) asks FORSA to confirm they will meet us at 11am on August 7. https://t.co/ZAZMVweLpe — Ryanair (@Ryanair) August 2, 2018

Ryanair earlier said it asked Fórsa to meet them on August 7th, which Fórsa did not address in its latest statement.