Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is set to play the Coachella music festival in California later this year.

The Kildare man has said it's a "dream come true" to be performing at the festival which takes place this April.

Irish fans will get a chance to catch the Spotify star on home soil later this year, when he plays The Olympia Theatre on the 13th and 14th of May.

I'M PLAYING @COACHELLA! This is surreal. A dream come true. See you soon, California! pic.twitter.com/DGb7cj9TFt — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) January 3, 2019

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala have been announced as the Coachella headliners.

The 1975, Khalid and Weezer are also on the bill.

It's on over two weekends in April and tickets go on sale tomorrow.