An RTE sports producer is due in court in the UK today on charges of grooming and trying to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Dublin man Kieran Creaven was arrested in Leeds last month after was confronted by a vigilante group called Predator Exposure

They carry out stings using fake social media profiles to pose as children.

On November 20th, the 54-year-old - with an address in Dublin - was charged in Leeds Magistrates Court on two counts.

It is alleged that on one or more occasions between July 17th and November 18th this year, he attempted to meet up or communicate with a 13-year-old girl following grooming - and that between the same dates he attempted to incite a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

He was released on bail and allowed to return to Ireland following his court appearance.

RTÉ says it has suspended him from duty pending the outcome of the case.