Irish stew's been named one of the top food experiences in the world.

Lonely Planet's Ultimate Eatlist examined and ranked 500 experiences globally.

Irish stew is Ireland's top entry, at number 47 on the list.

The setting at Ireland’s oldest pub, The Brazen Head in Dublin, is also singled out.

The dish is described as "the definition of warming, hearty and filling."

It says: "You can season the stew with salt but the flavour is best enhanced by eating it in one of those pubs, with one of those pints of Guinness, and friends.

"Many cultures locate the romance of food in hours of preparation and myriad ingredients; for the Irish, the romance is in the eating and whatever happens around it."

We've ranked the world's top 500 foodie experiences! Find out what made the top 10 here: https://t.co/eVRdylIkJV #ultimateeatlist pic.twitter.com/RkVqlMEjDO — Lonely Planet (@lonelyplanet) August 14, 2018

Other Irish entries are black pudding (458) and barmbrack (496).

Pintxos in San Sebastián top the food list - followed by curry laksa in Kuala Lumpur, and sushi in Tokyo.

