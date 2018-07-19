Ahead of the Pope's visit next month - a number of Irish stores have started selling merchandise to capitalise on the trip.

Half a million people are expected at the Phoenix Park for the Papal mass on Sunday August 26th

Pope Francis will be the principle celebrant of what will be the closing mass of the World Meeting of Families.

Earlier that day the Pontiff will visit Knock Shrine.

Dunnes and Dealz are currently stocking t-shirts, flags and a 'lollipope' especially for the occasion.

Ahead of @Pontifex trip to Ireland some Irish stores including @dunnesstores & @DealzIreland have started selling merchandise like a 'Lollipope' for €1.50 and a t-shirt for €8...Too much or a smart move? pic.twitter.com/YeJbQDQ7UV — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) July 19, 2018



